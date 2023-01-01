Bahraini dinars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert BHD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
64,429,300 vnd

1.00000 BHD = 64429.30000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.084490.27361.488661.67320.9648518.743
1 GBP1.1428611.2393103.1691.701311.91221.1026921.4203
1 USD0.922150.806907183.24751.37281.542970.889717.2842
1 INR0.01107740.009692870.012012410.01649060.01853480.01068740.207624

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 BHD64429.30000 VND
5 BHD322146.50000 VND
10 BHD644293.00000 VND
20 BHD1288586.00000 VND
50 BHD3221465.00000 VND
100 BHD6442930.00000 VND
250 BHD16107325.00000 VND
500 BHD32214650.00000 VND
1000 BHD64429300.00000 VND
2000 BHD128858600.00000 VND
5000 BHD322146500.00000 VND
10000 BHD644293000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Bahraini Dinar
1 VND0.00002 BHD
5 VND0.00008 BHD
10 VND0.00016 BHD
20 VND0.00031 BHD
50 VND0.00078 BHD
100 VND0.00155 BHD
250 VND0.00388 BHD
500 VND0.00776 BHD
1000 VND0.01552 BHD
2000 VND0.03104 BHD
5000 VND0.07760 BHD
10000 VND0.15521 BHD