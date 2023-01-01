Bahraini dinars to Malawian kwachas today

Convert BHD to MWK at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
4464970 mwk

1.00000 BHD = 4464.97000 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.23690.921751.6716818.3145844.0771.37251.3489
1 INR0.012013910.01107430.02008340.22002910.14070.01648910.0162056
1 EUR1.0848590.299611.8135219.8685915.6971.488961.46335
1 NZD0.598249.79230.551413110.9557504.9270.821030.806912

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Malawian Kwacha
1 BHD4464.97000 MWK
5 BHD22324.85000 MWK
10 BHD44649.70000 MWK
20 BHD89299.40000 MWK
50 BHD223248.50000 MWK
100 BHD446497.00000 MWK
250 BHD1116242.50000 MWK
500 BHD2232485.00000 MWK
1000 BHD4464970.00000 MWK
2000 BHD8929940.00000 MWK
5000 BHD22324850.00000 MWK
10000 BHD44649700.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Bahraini Dinar
1 MWK0.00022 BHD
5 MWK0.00112 BHD
10 MWK0.00224 BHD
20 MWK0.00448 BHD
50 MWK0.01120 BHD
100 MWK0.02240 BHD
250 MWK0.05599 BHD
500 MWK0.11198 BHD
1000 MWK0.22396 BHD
2000 MWK0.44793 BHD
5000 MWK1.11982 BHD
10000 MWK2.23965 BHD