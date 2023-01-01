10 thousand Bahraini dinars to Gambian dalasis

Convert BHD to GMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 bhd
1,784,860 gmd

1.00000 BHD = 178.48600 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 BHD178.48600 GMD
5 BHD892.43000 GMD
10 BHD1784.86000 GMD
20 BHD3569.72000 GMD
50 BHD8924.30000 GMD
100 BHD17848.60000 GMD
250 BHD44621.50000 GMD
500 BHD89243.00000 GMD
1000 BHD178486.00000 GMD
2000 BHD356972.00000 GMD
5000 BHD892430.00000 GMD
10000 BHD1784860.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bahraini Dinar
1 GMD0.00560 BHD
5 GMD0.02801 BHD
10 GMD0.05603 BHD
20 GMD0.11205 BHD
50 GMD0.28013 BHD
100 GMD0.56027 BHD
250 GMD1.40067 BHD
500 GMD2.80134 BHD
1000 GMD5.60268 BHD
2000 GMD11.20536 BHD
5000 GMD28.01340 BHD
10000 GMD56.02680 BHD