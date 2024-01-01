Convert GMD to BHD at the real exchange rate

10 Gambian dalasis to Bahraini dinars

10 gmd
0.055 bhd

D1.000 GMD = .د.ب0.005536 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6191.4661.6120.95819.248
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9331.7321.9061.13222.752
1 USD0.9310.788183.4281.3641.5010.89117.919
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bahraini Dinar
1 GMD0.00554 BHD
5 GMD0.02768 BHD
10 GMD0.05536 BHD
20 GMD0.11073 BHD
50 GMD0.27682 BHD
100 GMD0.55365 BHD
250 GMD1.38412 BHD
500 GMD2.76824 BHD
1000 GMD5.53648 BHD
2000 GMD11.07296 BHD
5000 GMD27.68240 BHD
10000 GMD55.36480 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gambian Dalasi
1 BHD180.62000 GMD
5 BHD903.10000 GMD
10 BHD1,806.20000 GMD
20 BHD3,612.40000 GMD
50 BHD9,031.00000 GMD
100 BHD18,062.00000 GMD
250 BHD45,155.00000 GMD
500 BHD90,310.00000 GMD
1000 BHD180,620.00000 GMD
2000 BHD361,240.00000 GMD
5000 BHD903,100.00000 GMD
10000 BHD1,806,200.00000 GMD