1 Bahraini dinar to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert BHD to FKP at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
2.12 fkp

1.00000 BHD = 2.11806 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Falkland Islands Pound
1 BHD2.11806 FKP
5 BHD10.59030 FKP
10 BHD21.18060 FKP
20 BHD42.36120 FKP
50 BHD105.90300 FKP
100 BHD211.80600 FKP
250 BHD529.51500 FKP
500 BHD1059.03000 FKP
1000 BHD2118.06000 FKP
2000 BHD4236.12000 FKP
5000 BHD10590.30000 FKP
10000 BHD21180.60000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 FKP0.47213 BHD
5 FKP2.36065 BHD
10 FKP4.72131 BHD
20 FKP9.44262 BHD
50 FKP23.60655 BHD
100 FKP47.21310 BHD
250 FKP118.03275 BHD
500 FKP236.06550 BHD
1000 FKP472.13100 BHD
2000 FKP944.26200 BHD
5000 FKP2360.65500 BHD
10000 FKP4721.31000 BHD