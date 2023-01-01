250 Barbadian dollars to US dollars

Convert BBD to USD at the real exchange rate

250 bbd
123.82 usd

1.00000 BBD = 0.49527 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.339350.91418.78280.7933671.36335814.02583.345
1 SGD0.74663110.68241614.02380.5923531.01792607.77662.2279
1 EUR1.09411.46538120.55030.868051.49164890.62591.1878
1 ZAR0.05324020.07130730.048661210.0422390.07258543.33894.4373

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / US Dollar
1 BBD0.49527 USD
5 BBD2.47635 USD
10 BBD4.95270 USD
20 BBD9.90540 USD
50 BBD24.76350 USD
100 BBD49.52700 USD
250 BBD123.81750 USD
500 BBD247.63500 USD
1000 BBD495.27000 USD
2000 BBD990.54000 USD
5000 BBD2476.35000 USD
10000 BBD4952.70000 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 USD2.01910 BBD
5 USD10.09550 BBD
10 USD20.19100 BBD
20 USD40.38200 BBD
50 USD100.95500 BBD
100 USD201.91000 BBD
250 USD504.77500 BBD
500 USD1009.55000 BBD
1000 USD2019.10000 BBD
2000 USD4038.20000 BBD
5000 USD10095.50000 BBD
10000 USD20191.00000 BBD