Barbadian dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert BBD to MXN at the real exchange rate

1000 bbd
8560.25 mxn

1.00000 BBD = 8.56025 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.349750.922118.30470.8072651.37295847.24883.2385
1 SGD0.74087810.68315213.56150.5980851.01719627.70761.6696
1 EUR1.08451.4638119.85140.875551.48896918.8490.2722
1 ZAR0.05463080.07373790.050374210.04410150.075005346.28584.54738

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 BBD8.56025 MXN
5 BBD42.80125 MXN
10 BBD85.60250 MXN
20 BBD171.20500 MXN
50 BBD428.01250 MXN
100 BBD856.02500 MXN
250 BBD2140.06250 MXN
500 BBD4280.12500 MXN
1000 BBD8560.25000 MXN
2000 BBD17120.50000 MXN
5000 BBD42801.25000 MXN
10000 BBD85602.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Barbadian Dollar
1 MXN0.11682 BBD
5 MXN0.58410 BBD
10 MXN1.16819 BBD
20 MXN2.33638 BBD
50 MXN5.84095 BBD
100 MXN11.68190 BBD
250 MXN29.20475 BBD
500 MXN58.40950 BBD
1000 MXN116.81900 BBD
2000 MXN233.63800 BBD
5000 MXN584.09500 BBD
10000 MXN1168.19000 BBD