Barbadian dollars to Fijian dollars today

Convert BBD to FJD at the real exchange rate

1000 bbd
1127.79 fjd

1.00000 BBD = 1.12779 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:13
Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.349550.922118.28440.8069721.3724846.47483.2315
1 SGD0.74098810.68325313.54850.5979571.01693627.22761.6735
1 EUR1.08451.46359119.82940.87521.48837918.00190.2646
1 ZAR0.05469140.07380880.050430110.04413450.075058546.29494.55205

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollar

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BBD1.12779 FJD
5 BBD5.63895 FJD
10 BBD11.27790 FJD
20 BBD22.55580 FJD
50 BBD56.38950 FJD
100 BBD112.77900 FJD
250 BBD281.94750 FJD
500 BBD563.89500 FJD
1000 BBD1127.79000 FJD
2000 BBD2255.58000 FJD
5000 BBD5638.95000 FJD
10000 BBD11277.90000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 FJD0.88669 BBD
5 FJD4.43344 BBD
10 FJD8.86688 BBD
20 FJD17.73376 BBD
50 FJD44.33440 BBD
100 FJD88.66880 BBD
250 FJD221.67200 BBD
500 FJD443.34400 BBD
1000 FJD886.68800 BBD
2000 FJD1773.37600 BBD
5000 FJD4433.44000 BBD
10000 FJD8866.88000 BBD