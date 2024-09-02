Barbadian dollar to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Fijian dollars is currently 1.109 today, reflecting a 0.555% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.144% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.116 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 1.102 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 1.093% increase in value.