FJ$1.000 FJD = Bds$0.8891 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
BBD
1 FJD to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91450.9145
Low0.88720.8750
Average0.89910.8946
Change-1.60%0.98%
The performance of FJD to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9145 and a 30 day low of 0.8872. This means the 30 day average was 0.8991. The change for FJD to BBD was -1.60.

The performance of FJD to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9145 and a 90 day low of 0.8750. This means the 90 day average was 0.8946. The change for FJD to BBD was 0.98.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8161.5080.9281.32484.080.7721.386
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7190.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.81510.6160.87855.7570.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.1941.62511.42690.5830.8321.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 FJD0.88910 BBD
5 FJD4.44550 BBD
10 FJD8.89100 BBD
20 FJD17.78200 BBD
50 FJD44.45500 BBD
100 FJD88.91000 BBD
250 FJD222.27500 BBD
500 FJD444.55000 BBD
1000 FJD889.10000 BBD
2000 FJD1,778.20000 BBD
5000 FJD4,445.50000 BBD
10000 FJD8,891.00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BBD1.12473 FJD
5 BBD5.62365 FJD
10 BBD11.24730 FJD
20 BBD22.49460 FJD
50 BBD56.23650 FJD
100 BBD112.47300 FJD
250 BBD281.18250 FJD
500 BBD562.36500 FJD
1000 BBD1,124.73000 FJD
2000 BBD2,249.46000 FJD
5000 BBD5,623.65000 FJD
10000 BBD11,247.30000 FJD