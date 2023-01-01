Azerbaijani manats to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert AZN to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 azn
2,222.18 ils

1.00000 AZN = 2.22218 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRSGDEURNZDCADGBPAUD
1 USD183.23051.348350.92131.66821.37060.8063221.53976
1 INR0.012014810.01620020.01106950.02004310.01646750.009687810.0185
1 SGD0.74164761.727710.6832941.237211.01650.5980061.14196
1 EUR1.085490.33841.463511.810661.487650.87521.67126

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 AZN2.22218 ILS
5 AZN11.11090 ILS
10 AZN22.22180 ILS
20 AZN44.44360 ILS
50 AZN111.10900 ILS
100 AZN222.21800 ILS
250 AZN555.54500 ILS
500 AZN1111.09000 ILS
1000 AZN2222.18000 ILS
2000 AZN4444.36000 ILS
5000 AZN11110.90000 ILS
10000 AZN22221.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Azerbaijani Manat
1 ILS0.45001 AZN
5 ILS2.25005 AZN
10 ILS4.50009 AZN
20 ILS9.00018 AZN
50 ILS22.50045 AZN
100 ILS45.00090 AZN
250 ILS112.50225 AZN
500 ILS225.00450 AZN
1000 ILS450.00900 AZN
2000 ILS900.01800 AZN
5000 ILS2250.04500 AZN
10000 ILS4500.09000 AZN