10 Netherlands Antillean guilders to South Korean wons
Convert ANG to KRW at the real exchange rate
ANG to KRW conversion chart
1 ANG = 747.54200 KRW
0
|1 ANG to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|768.8040
|778.3070
|Low
|739.5530
|739.5530
|Average
|753.3937
|765.6084
|Change
|-1.46%
|-2.64%
1 ANG to KRW stats
The performance of ANG to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 768.8040 and a 30 day low of 739.5530. This means the 30 day average was 753.3937. The change for ANG to KRW was -1.46.
The performance of ANG to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 778.3070 and a 90 day low of 739.5530. This means the 90 day average was 765.6084. The change for ANG to KRW was -2.64.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / South Korean Won
|1 ANG
|747.54200 KRW
|5 ANG
|3,737.71000 KRW
|10 ANG
|7,475.42000 KRW
|20 ANG
|14,950.84000 KRW
|50 ANG
|37,377.10000 KRW
|100 ANG
|74,754.20000 KRW
|250 ANG
|186,885.50000 KRW
|500 ANG
|373,771.00000 KRW
|1000 ANG
|747,542.00000 KRW
|2000 ANG
|1,495,084.00000 KRW
|5000 ANG
|3,737,710.00000 KRW
|10000 ANG
|7,475,420.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
|1 KRW
|0.00134 ANG
|5 KRW
|0.00669 ANG
|10 KRW
|0.01338 ANG
|20 KRW
|0.02675 ANG
|50 KRW
|0.06689 ANG
|100 KRW
|0.13377 ANG
|250 KRW
|0.33443 ANG
|500 KRW
|0.66886 ANG
|1000 KRW
|1.33772 ANG
|2000 KRW
|2.67544 ANG
|5000 KRW
|6.68860 ANG
|10000 KRW
|13.37720 ANG
|20000 KRW
|26.75440 ANG
|30000 KRW
|40.13160 ANG
|40000 KRW
|53.50880 ANG
|50000 KRW
|66.88600 ANG