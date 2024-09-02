Netherlands Antillean guilder to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to South Korean wons is currently 747.542 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 1.034% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 747.698 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 738.469 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.473% decrease in value.