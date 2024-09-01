Netherlands Antillean guilder to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Ethiopian birrs is currently 62.224 today, reflecting a 0.825% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a 0.661% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 62.520 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 60.451 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.731% decrease in value.