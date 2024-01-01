250 Armenian drams to Tanzanian shillings

Convert AMD to TZS at the real exchange rate

250 amd
1,749.22 tzs

֏1.000 AMD = tzs6.997 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 AMD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.99726.9972
Low6.92506.7089
Average6.96126.8622
Change1.04%4.00%
View full history

1 AMD to TZS stats

The performance of AMD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.9972 and a 30 day low of 6.9250. This means the 30 day average was 6.9612. The change for AMD to TZS was 1.04.

The performance of AMD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.9972 and a 90 day low of 6.7089. This means the 90 day average was 6.8622. The change for AMD to TZS was 4.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6310.9421.753
1 GBP1.18911.313110.1081.7711.9391.11825.86
1 USD0.9050.761183.8441.3491.4770.85119.692
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tanzanian Shilling
1 AMD6.99687 TZS
5 AMD34.98435 TZS
10 AMD69.96870 TZS
20 AMD139.93740 TZS
50 AMD349.84350 TZS
100 AMD699.68700 TZS
250 AMD1,749.21750 TZS
500 AMD3,498.43500 TZS
1000 AMD6,996.87000 TZS
2000 AMD13,993.74000 TZS
5000 AMD34,984.35000 TZS
10000 AMD69,968.70000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Armenian Dram
1 TZS0.14292 AMD
5 TZS0.71460 AMD
10 TZS1.42921 AMD
20 TZS2.85842 AMD
50 TZS7.14605 AMD
100 TZS14.29210 AMD
250 TZS35.73025 AMD
500 TZS71.46050 AMD
1000 TZS142.92100 AMD
2000 TZS285.84200 AMD
5000 TZS714.60500 AMD
10000 TZS1,429.21000 AMD