5 Armenian drams to Surinamese dollars
Convert AMD to SRD at the real exchange rate
AMD to SRD conversion chart
1 AMD = 0.07488 SRD
0
|1 AMD to SRD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0749
|0.0826
|Low
|0.0741
|0.0741
|Average
|0.0746
|0.0773
|Change
|0.63%
|-9.28%
|View full history
1 AMD to SRD stats
The performance of AMD to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0749 and a 30 day low of 0.0741. This means the 30 day average was 0.0746. The change for AMD to SRD was 0.63.
The performance of AMD to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0826 and a 90 day low of 0.0741. This means the 90 day average was 0.0773. The change for AMD to SRD was -9.28.
|Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Armenian Dram
|1 SRD
|13.35390 AMD
|5 SRD
|66.76950 AMD
|10 SRD
|133.53900 AMD
|20 SRD
|267.07800 AMD
|50 SRD
|667.69500 AMD
|100 SRD
|1,335.39000 AMD
|250 SRD
|3,338.47500 AMD
|500 SRD
|6,676.95000 AMD
|1000 SRD
|13,353.90000 AMD
|2000 SRD
|26,707.80000 AMD
|5000 SRD
|66,769.50000 AMD
|10000 SRD
|133,539.00000 AMD