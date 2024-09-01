Armenian dram to Namibian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Namibian dollars is currently 0.046 today, reflecting a 0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.495% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Namibian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.046 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.045 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.488% decrease in value.