아르메니아 드람 나미비아 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 나미비아 달러로 is currently 0.046 today, reflecting a -1.649% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 나미비아 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.048 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.046 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.837% decrease in value.