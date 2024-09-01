Armenian dram to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Mongolian tugriks is currently 8.717 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.033% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 8.744 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8.676 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.421% increase in value.