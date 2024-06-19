아르메니아 드람 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 8.728 today, reflecting a 0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.281% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 8.734 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 8.674 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.