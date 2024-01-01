20 Armenian drams to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert AMD to KYD at the real exchange rate

20 amd
0.04 kyd

֏1.000 AMD = $0.002113 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:00
AMD to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KYD
1 AMD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0021
Low0.00210.0021
Average0.00210.0021
Change0.03%-0.20%
1 AMD to KYD stats

The performance of AMD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0021. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for AMD to KYD was 0.03.

The performance of AMD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0021 and a 90 day low of 0.0021. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for AMD to KYD was -0.20.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6330.93921.79
1 GBP1.18911.313110.0831.7721.941.11625.898
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4780.8519.725
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 AMD0.00211 KYD
5 AMD0.01056 KYD
10 AMD0.02113 KYD
20 AMD0.04225 KYD
50 AMD0.10564 KYD
100 AMD0.21127 KYD
250 AMD0.52818 KYD
500 AMD1.05636 KYD
1000 AMD2.11272 KYD
2000 AMD4.22544 KYD
5000 AMD10.56360 KYD
10000 AMD21.12720 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 KYD473.32400 AMD
5 KYD2,366.62000 AMD
10 KYD4,733.24000 AMD
20 KYD9,466.48000 AMD
50 KYD23,666.20000 AMD
100 KYD47,332.40000 AMD
250 KYD118,331.00000 AMD
500 KYD236,662.00000 AMD
1000 KYD473,324.00000 AMD
2000 KYD946,648.00000 AMD
5000 KYD2,366,620.00000 AMD
10000 KYD4,733,240.00000 AMD