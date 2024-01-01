1 thousand CFP francs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert XPF to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 xpf
226,301 vnd

1.000 XPF = 226.3 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36419.0040.94183.6480.8031.5581.381
1 SGD0.733113.9370.6961.3430.5891.1431.012
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.4020.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0631.4520.206188.9390.8541.6571.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 XPF226.30100 VND
5 XPF1,131.50500 VND
10 XPF2,263.01000 VND
20 XPF4,526.02000 VND
50 XPF11,315.05000 VND
100 XPF22,630.10000 VND
250 XPF56,575.25000 VND
500 XPF113,150.50000 VND
1000 XPF226,301.00000 VND
2000 XPF452,602.00000 VND
5000 XPF1,131,505.00000 VND
10000 XPF2,263,010.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / CFP Franc
1 VND0.00442 XPF
5 VND0.02209 XPF
10 VND0.04419 XPF
20 VND0.08838 XPF
50 VND0.22095 XPF
100 VND0.44189 XPF
250 VND1.10473 XPF
500 VND2.20945 XPF
1000 VND4.41890 XPF
2000 VND8.83780 XPF
5000 VND22.09450 XPF
10000 VND44.18900 XPF