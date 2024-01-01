10 thousand CFP francs to Uruguayan pesos

Convert XPF to UYU at the real exchange rate

10,000 xpf
3,502.30 uyu

1.000 XPF = 0.3502 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:09
How to convert CFP francs to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFP Franc / Uruguayan Peso
1 XPF0.35023 UYU
5 XPF1.75115 UYU
10 XPF3.50230 UYU
20 XPF7.00460 UYU
50 XPF17.51150 UYU
100 XPF35.02300 UYU
250 XPF87.55750 UYU
500 XPF175.11500 UYU
1000 XPF350.23000 UYU
2000 XPF700.46000 UYU
5000 XPF1,751.15000 UYU
10000 XPF3,502.30000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / CFP Franc
1 UYU2.85527 XPF
5 UYU14.27635 XPF
10 UYU28.55270 XPF
20 UYU57.10540 XPF
50 UYU142.76350 XPF
100 UYU285.52700 XPF
250 UYU713.81750 XPF
500 UYU1,427.63500 XPF
1000 UYU2,855.27000 XPF
2000 UYU5,710.54000 XPF
5000 UYU14,276.35000 XPF
10000 UYU28,552.70000 XPF