5,000 CFP francs to Lebanese pounds

Convert XPF to LBP at the real exchange rate

5,000 xpf
4,004,725.00 lbp

1.000 XPF = 800.9 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8911.4691.6580.9718.069
1 GBP1.1711.243104.0341.7191.9411.13521.147
1 USD0.9410.804183.6661.3821.5610.91317.007
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

How to convert CFP francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 XPF800.94500 LBP
5 XPF4,004.72500 LBP
10 XPF8,009.45000 LBP
20 XPF16,018.90000 LBP
50 XPF40,047.25000 LBP
100 XPF80,094.50000 LBP
250 XPF200,236.25000 LBP
500 XPF400,472.50000 LBP
1000 XPF800,945.00000 LBP
2000 XPF1,601,890.00000 LBP
5000 XPF4,004,725.00000 LBP
10000 XPF8,009,450.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFP Franc
1 LBP0.00125 XPF
5 LBP0.00624 XPF
10 LBP0.01249 XPF
20 LBP0.02497 XPF
50 LBP0.06243 XPF
100 LBP0.12485 XPF
250 LBP0.31213 XPF
500 LBP0.62427 XPF
1000 LBP1.24853 XPF
2000 LBP2.49706 XPF
5000 LBP6.24265 XPF
10000 LBP12.48530 XPF