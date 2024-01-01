5,000 CFP francs to Egyptian pounds

Convert XPF to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 xpf
2,170.23 egp

1.000 XPF = 0.4340 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZAREURINRGBPAUDCAD
1 USD11.36519.0140.94183.6760.8041.561.382
1 SGD0.733113.9320.6961.3130.5891.1431.012
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0494.4010.0420.0820.073
1 EUR1.0631.4520.207188.9230.8551.6581.468

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Egyptian Pound
1 XPF0.43405 EGP
5 XPF2.17023 EGP
10 XPF4.34046 EGP
20 XPF8.68092 EGP
50 XPF21.70230 EGP
100 XPF43.40460 EGP
250 XPF108.51150 EGP
500 XPF217.02300 EGP
1000 XPF434.04600 EGP
2000 XPF868.09200 EGP
5000 XPF2,170.23000 EGP
10000 XPF4,340.46000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFP Franc
1 EGP2.30390 XPF
5 EGP11.51950 XPF
10 EGP23.03900 XPF
20 EGP46.07800 XPF
50 EGP115.19500 XPF
100 EGP230.39000 XPF
250 EGP575.97500 XPF
500 EGP1,151.95000 XPF
1000 EGP2,303.90000 XPF
2000 EGP4,607.80000 XPF
5000 EGP11,519.50000 XPF
10000 EGP23,039.00000 XPF