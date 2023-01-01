250 Ukrainian hryvnias to Icelandic krónas

Convert UAH to ISK at the real exchange rate

250 uah
946.61 isk

1.00000 UAH = 3.78645 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

UAH to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866551.0508587.50221.447861.658020.963718.9702
1GBP1.15411.2127100.9791.670861.913381.1121121.8919
1USD0.951650.824606183.2681.37781.577780.91718.0522
1INR0.01142830.009903040.012009410.01654660.01894830.01101260.216796

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Icelandic Króna
1 UAH3.78645 ISK
5 UAH18.93225 ISK
10 UAH37.86450 ISK
20 UAH75.72900 ISK
50 UAH189.32250 ISK
100 UAH378.64500 ISK
250 UAH946.61250 ISK
500 UAH1893.22500 ISK
1000 UAH3786.45000 ISK
2000 UAH7572.90000 ISK
5000 UAH18932.25000 ISK
10000 UAH37864.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ISK0.26410 UAH
5 ISK1.32050 UAH
10 ISK2.64100 UAH
20 ISK5.28200 UAH
50 ISK13.20500 UAH
100 ISK26.41000 UAH
250 ISK66.02500 UAH
500 ISK132.05000 UAH
1000 ISK264.10000 UAH
2000 ISK528.20000 UAH
5000 ISK1320.50000 UAH
10000 ISK2641.00000 UAH