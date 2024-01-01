100 Icelandic krónas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert ISK to UAH at the real exchange rate

100 isk
29.65 uah

kr1.000 ISK = ₴0.2965 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30070.3007
Low0.29250.2800
Average0.29640.2910
Change1.39%5.73%
1 ISK to UAH stats

The performance of ISK to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3007 and a 30 day low of 0.2925. This means the 30 day average was 0.2964. The change for ISK to UAH was 1.39.

The performance of ISK to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3007 and a 90 day low of 0.2800. This means the 90 day average was 0.2910. The change for ISK to UAH was 5.73.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

