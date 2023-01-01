50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Belarusian rubles

Convert UAH to BYN at the real exchange rate

50 uah
4.50 byn

1.00000 UAH = 0.09005 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:26 UTC
UAH to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 BYN
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belarusian Ruble
1 UAH0.09005 BYN
5 UAH0.45026 BYN
10 UAH0.90052 BYN
20 UAH1.80105 BYN
50 UAH4.50262 BYN
100 UAH9.00523 BYN
250 UAH22.51308 BYN
500 UAH45.02615 BYN
1000 UAH90.05230 BYN
2000 UAH180.10460 BYN
5000 UAH450.26150 BYN
10000 UAH900.52300 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BYN11.10470 UAH
5 BYN55.52350 UAH
10 BYN111.04700 UAH
20 BYN222.09400 UAH
50 BYN555.23500 UAH
100 BYN1110.47000 UAH
250 BYN2776.17500 UAH
500 BYN5552.35000 UAH
1000 BYN11104.70000 UAH
2000 BYN22209.40000 UAH
5000 BYN55523.50000 UAH
10000 BYN111047.00000 UAH