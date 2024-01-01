5 Belarusian rubles to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BYN to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 byn
57.89 uah

1.00000 BYN = 11.57740 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BYN11.57740 UAH
5 BYN57.88700 UAH
10 BYN115.77400 UAH
20 BYN231.54800 UAH
50 BYN578.87000 UAH
100 BYN1157.74000 UAH
250 BYN2894.35000 UAH
500 BYN5788.70000 UAH
1000 BYN11577.40000 UAH
2000 BYN23154.80000 UAH
5000 BYN57887.00000 UAH
10000 BYN115774.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belarusian Ruble
1 UAH0.08638 BYN
5 UAH0.43188 BYN
10 UAH0.86375 BYN
20 UAH1.72750 BYN
50 UAH4.31875 BYN
100 UAH8.63751 BYN
250 UAH21.59378 BYN
500 UAH43.18755 BYN
1000 UAH86.37510 BYN
2000 UAH172.75020 BYN
5000 UAH431.87550 BYN
10000 UAH863.75100 BYN