5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Aruban florins

Convert UAH to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 uah
0.25 awg

1.00000 UAH = 0.04950 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:7 UTC
UAH to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Aruban Florin
1 UAH0.04950 AWG
5 UAH0.24748 AWG
10 UAH0.49496 AWG
20 UAH0.98992 AWG
50 UAH2.47480 AWG
100 UAH4.94960 AWG
250 UAH12.37400 AWG
500 UAH24.74800 AWG
1000 UAH49.49600 AWG
2000 UAH98.99200 AWG
5000 UAH247.48000 AWG
10000 UAH494.96000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AWG20.20360 UAH
5 AWG101.01800 UAH
10 AWG202.03600 UAH
20 AWG404.07200 UAH
50 AWG1010.18000 UAH
100 AWG2020.36000 UAH
250 AWG5050.90000 UAH
500 AWG10101.80000 UAH
1000 AWG20203.60000 UAH
2000 AWG40407.20000 UAH
5000 AWG101018.00000 UAH
10000 AWG202036.00000 UAH