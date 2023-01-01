1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Argentine pesos

Convert UAH to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
9,571.60 ars

1.00000 UAH = 9.57160 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14 UTC
UAH to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 ARS
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.050687.46951.447881.658540.9644518.9733
1GBP1.1540711.2126100.9571.671141.914281.1130421.8989
1USD0.951850.824674183.25671.378151.578660.9179518.0595
1INR0.01143260.00990520.01201110.0165530.01896130.01102550.216913

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Argentine Peso
1 UAH9.57160 ARS
5 UAH47.85800 ARS
10 UAH95.71600 ARS
20 UAH191.43200 ARS
50 UAH478.58000 ARS
100 UAH957.16000 ARS
250 UAH2392.90000 ARS
500 UAH4785.80000 ARS
1000 UAH9571.60000 ARS
2000 UAH19143.20000 ARS
5000 UAH47858.00000 ARS
10000 UAH95716.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ARS0.10448 UAH
5 ARS0.52238 UAH
10 ARS1.04476 UAH
20 ARS2.08952 UAH
50 ARS5.22380 UAH
100 ARS10.44760 UAH
250 ARS26.11900 UAH
500 ARS52.23800 UAH
1000 ARS104.47600 UAH
2000 ARS208.95200 UAH
5000 ARS522.38000 UAH
10000 ARS1044.76000 UAH