500 Ukrainian hryvnias to Angolan kwanzas

Convert UAH to AOA at the real exchange rate

500 uah
11414.75 aoa

1.00000 UAH = 22.82950 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

UAH to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 AOA
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86651.050687.46951.447881.658540.9644518.9733
1GBP1.1540711.2126100.9571.671141.914281.1130421.8989
1USD0.951850.824674183.25671.378151.578660.9179518.0595
1INR0.01143260.00990520.01201110.0165530.01896130.01102550.216913

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Angolan Kwanza
1 UAH22.82950 AOA
5 UAH114.14750 AOA
10 UAH228.29500 AOA
20 UAH456.59000 AOA
50 UAH1141.47500 AOA
100 UAH2282.95000 AOA
250 UAH5707.37500 AOA
500 UAH11414.75000 AOA
1000 UAH22829.50000 AOA
2000 UAH45659.00000 AOA
5000 UAH114147.50000 AOA
10000 UAH228295.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AOA0.04380 UAH
5 AOA0.21902 UAH
10 AOA0.43803 UAH
20 AOA0.87606 UAH
50 AOA2.19015 UAH
100 AOA4.38031 UAH
250 AOA10.95078 UAH
500 AOA21.90155 UAH
1000 AOA43.80310 UAH
2000 AOA87.60620 UAH
5000 AOA219.01550 UAH
10000 AOA438.03100 UAH