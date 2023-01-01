50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Angolan kwanzas

Convert UAH to AOA at the real exchange rate

50 uah
1,141.59 aoa

1.00000 UAH = 22.83170 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

UAH to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 UAH → 0 AOA
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.050587.46121.447591.659030.9645518.9673
1GBP1.1542711.2126100.9571.670961.915031.1133521.8941
1USD0.95190.824674183.25671.3781.579280.918118.0555
1INR0.01143360.00990520.01201110.01655120.01896880.01102730.216865

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Angolan Kwanza
1 UAH22.83170 AOA
5 UAH114.15850 AOA
10 UAH228.31700 AOA
20 UAH456.63400 AOA
50 UAH1141.58500 AOA
100 UAH2283.17000 AOA
250 UAH5707.92500 AOA
500 UAH11415.85000 AOA
1000 UAH22831.70000 AOA
2000 UAH45663.40000 AOA
5000 UAH114158.50000 AOA
10000 UAH228317.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 AOA0.04380 UAH
5 AOA0.21899 UAH
10 AOA0.43799 UAH
20 AOA0.87598 UAH
50 AOA2.18994 UAH
100 AOA4.37988 UAH
250 AOA10.94970 UAH
500 AOA21.89940 UAH
1000 AOA43.79880 UAH
2000 AOA87.59760 UAH
5000 AOA218.99400 UAH
10000 AOA437.98800 UAH