500 Tanzanian shillings to Romanian leus
Convert TZS to RON at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Romanian leus
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 RON
|529.94400 TZS
|5 RON
|2649.72000 TZS
|10 RON
|5299.44000 TZS
|20 RON
|10598.88000 TZS
|50 RON
|26497.20000 TZS
|100 RON
|52994.40000 TZS
|250 RON
|132486.00000 TZS
|500 RON
|264972.00000 TZS
|1000 RON
|529944.00000 TZS
|2000 RON
|1059888.00000 TZS
|5000 RON
|2649720.00000 TZS
|10000 RON
|5299440.00000 TZS