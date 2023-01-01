1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Romanian leus

Convert TZS to RON at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
1.89 ron

1.00000 TZS = 0.00189 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:14 UTC
TZS to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 RON
Mid market rate

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Romanian Leu
1 TZS0.00189 RON
5 TZS0.00943 RON
10 TZS0.01887 RON
20 TZS0.03774 RON
50 TZS0.09434 RON
100 TZS0.18868 RON
250 TZS0.47171 RON
500 TZS0.94343 RON
1000 TZS1.88685 RON
2000 TZS3.77370 RON
5000 TZS9.43425 RON
10000 TZS18.86850 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Tanzanian Shilling
1 RON529.98500 TZS
5 RON2649.92500 TZS
10 RON5299.85000 TZS
20 RON10599.70000 TZS
50 RON26499.25000 TZS
100 RON52998.50000 TZS
250 RON132496.25000 TZS
500 RON264992.50000 TZS
1000 RON529985.00000 TZS
2000 RON1059970.00000 TZS
5000 RON2649925.00000 TZS
10000 RON5299850.00000 TZS