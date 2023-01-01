10 Tanzanian shillings to Fijian dollars

Convert TZS to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 tzs
0.01 fjd

1.00000 TZS = 0.00091 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:49 UTC
TZS to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Fijian Dollar
1 TZS0.00091 FJD
5 TZS0.00454 FJD
10 TZS0.00907 FJD
20 TZS0.01814 FJD
50 TZS0.04536 FJD
100 TZS0.09072 FJD
250 TZS0.22681 FJD
500 TZS0.45361 FJD
1000 TZS0.90722 FJD
2000 TZS1.81444 FJD
5000 TZS4.53611 FJD
10000 TZS9.07222 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 FJD1102.27000 TZS
5 FJD5511.35000 TZS
10 FJD11022.70000 TZS
20 FJD22045.40000 TZS
50 FJD55113.50000 TZS
100 FJD110227.00000 TZS
250 FJD275567.50000 TZS
500 FJD551135.00000 TZS
1000 FJD1102270.00000 TZS
2000 FJD2204540.00000 TZS
5000 FJD5511350.00000 TZS
10000 FJD11022700.00000 TZS