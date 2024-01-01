New Taiwan dollars to East Caribbean dollars today

Convert TWD to XCD at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
82.32 xcd

NT$1.000 TWD = $0.08232 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TWD to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08320.0841
Low0.08210.0821
Average0.08260.0831
Change-1.00%-1.30%
1 TWD to XCD stats

The performance of TWD to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0832 and a 30 day low of 0.0821. This means the 30 day average was 0.0826. The change for TWD to XCD was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0841 and a 90 day low of 0.0821. This means the 90 day average was 0.0831. The change for TWD to XCD was -1.30.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 TWD0.08232 XCD
5 TWD0.41158 XCD
10 TWD0.82316 XCD
20 TWD1.64632 XCD
50 TWD4.11579 XCD
100 TWD8.23158 XCD
250 TWD20.57895 XCD
500 TWD41.15790 XCD
1000 TWD82.31580 XCD
2000 TWD164.63160 XCD
5000 TWD411.57900 XCD
10000 TWD823.15800 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XCD12.14830 TWD
5 XCD60.74150 TWD
10 XCD121.48300 TWD
20 XCD242.96600 TWD
50 XCD607.41500 TWD
100 XCD1,214.83000 TWD
250 XCD3,037.07500 TWD
500 XCD6,074.15000 TWD
1000 XCD12,148.30000 TWD
2000 XCD24,296.60000 TWD
5000 XCD60,741.50000 TWD
10000 XCD121,483.00000 TWD