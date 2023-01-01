250 New Taiwan dollars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert TWD to XCD at the real exchange rate

250 twd
21.00 xcd

1.00000 TWD = 0.08402 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:49 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TWD to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 XCD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.05287.57791.443241.65240.9619518.8884
1GBP1.1556711.2158101.2141.667961.909681.111721.8294
1USD0.95060.822504183.2491.37191.570720.914417.9548
1INR0.01141840.009880040.012012210.01647950.01886780.01098390.215676

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 TWD0.08402 XCD
5 TWD0.42009 XCD
10 TWD0.84018 XCD
20 TWD1.68036 XCD
50 TWD4.20090 XCD
100 TWD8.40180 XCD
250 TWD21.00450 XCD
500 TWD42.00900 XCD
1000 TWD84.01800 XCD
2000 TWD168.03600 XCD
5000 TWD420.09000 XCD
10000 TWD840.18000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XCD11.90220 TWD
5 XCD59.51100 TWD
10 XCD119.02200 TWD
20 XCD238.04400 TWD
50 XCD595.11000 TWD
100 XCD1190.22000 TWD
250 XCD2975.55000 TWD
500 XCD5951.10000 TWD
1000 XCD11902.20000 TWD
2000 XCD23804.40000 TWD
5000 XCD59511.00000 TWD
10000 XCD119022.00000 TWD