1,000 twd
11,830.30 amd

NT$1.000 TWD = ֏11.83 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:17
TWD to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.942612.0824
Low11.790411.7904
Average11.861211.9430
Change-0.77%-1.56%
1 TWD to AMD stats

The performance of TWD to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9426 and a 30 day low of 11.7904. This means the 30 day average was 11.8612. The change for TWD to AMD was -0.77.

The performance of TWD to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0824 and a 90 day low of 11.7904. This means the 90 day average was 11.9430. The change for TWD to AMD was -1.56.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5427.805145.210.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0481.1635.889109.5550.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7761.9729.982185.7161.172
1 CAD0.720.9550.56311.1115.621104.5840.66

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 TWD11.83030 AMD
5 TWD59.15150 AMD
10 TWD118.30300 AMD
20 TWD236.60600 AMD
50 TWD591.51500 AMD
100 TWD1,183.03000 AMD
250 TWD2,957.57500 AMD
500 TWD5,915.15000 AMD
1000 TWD11,830.30000 AMD
2000 TWD23,660.60000 AMD
5000 TWD59,151.50000 AMD
10000 TWD118,303.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / New Taiwan Dollar
1 AMD0.08453 TWD
5 AMD0.42264 TWD
10 AMD0.84529 TWD
20 AMD1.69058 TWD
50 AMD4.22645 TWD
100 AMD8.45289 TWD
250 AMD21.13223 TWD
500 AMD42.26445 TWD
1000 AMD84.52890 TWD
2000 AMD169.05780 TWD
5000 AMD422.64450 TWD
10000 AMD845.28900 TWD