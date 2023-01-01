5000 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Icelandic krónas

Convert TTD to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 ttd
102,079 isk

1.00000 TTD = 20.41580 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:12 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TTD to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.0527587.64671.445581.65670.9624518.901
1GBP1.1548711.2158101.2211.669481.913291.111521.8284
1USD0.94990.822504183.2551.373151.573690.914217.9539
1INR0.01140940.009879330.012011310.01649330.0189020.01098070.21565

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 TTD20.41580 ISK
5 TTD102.07900 ISK
10 TTD204.15800 ISK
20 TTD408.31600 ISK
50 TTD1020.79000 ISK
100 TTD2041.58000 ISK
250 TTD5103.95000 ISK
500 TTD10207.90000 ISK
1000 TTD20415.80000 ISK
2000 TTD40831.60000 ISK
5000 TTD102079.00000 ISK
10000 TTD204158.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ISK0.04898 TTD
5 ISK0.24491 TTD
10 ISK0.48982 TTD
20 ISK0.97963 TTD
50 ISK2.44908 TTD
100 ISK4.89816 TTD
250 ISK12.24540 TTD
500 ISK24.49080 TTD
1000 ISK48.98160 TTD
2000 ISK97.96320 TTD
5000 ISK244.90800 TTD
10000 ISK489.81600 TTD