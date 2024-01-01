10 thousand Icelandic krónas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert ISK to TTD at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
489.78 ttd

kr1.000 ISK = TT$0.04898 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04950.0495
Low0.04860.0483
Average0.04910.0489
Change-0.07%1.29%
1 ISK to TTD stats

The performance of ISK to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0495 and a 30 day low of 0.0486. This means the 30 day average was 0.0491. The change for ISK to TTD was -0.07.

The performance of ISK to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0495 and a 90 day low of 0.0483. This means the 90 day average was 0.0489. The change for ISK to TTD was 1.29.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ISK0.04898 TTD
5 ISK0.24489 TTD
10 ISK0.48978 TTD
20 ISK0.97956 TTD
50 ISK2.44891 TTD
100 ISK4.89781 TTD
250 ISK12.24453 TTD
500 ISK24.48905 TTD
1000 ISK48.97810 TTD
2000 ISK97.95620 TTD
5000 ISK244.89050 TTD
10000 ISK489.78100 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 TTD20.41730 ISK
5 TTD102.08650 ISK
10 TTD204.17300 ISK
20 TTD408.34600 ISK
50 TTD1,020.86500 ISK
100 TTD2,041.73000 ISK
250 TTD5,104.32500 ISK
500 TTD10,208.65000 ISK
1000 TTD20,417.30000 ISK
2000 TTD40,834.60000 ISK
5000 TTD102,086.50000 ISK
10000 TTD204,173.00000 ISK