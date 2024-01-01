Thai bahts to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert THB to TOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
65.81 top

฿1.000 THB = T$0.06581 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
THB to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 THB to TOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06650.0665
Low0.06330.0627
Average0.06480.0641
Change4.03%3.86%
1 THB to TOP stats

The performance of THB to TOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0665 and a 30 day low of 0.0633. This means the 30 day average was 0.0648. The change for THB to TOP was 4.03.

The performance of THB to TOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0665 and a 90 day low of 0.0627. This means the 90 day average was 0.0641. The change for THB to TOP was 3.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.7718.2651.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85391.35519.9191.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36813.1620.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.50511.8840.863

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Tongan Paʻanga
1 THB0.06581 TOP
5 THB0.32905 TOP
10 THB0.65810 TOP
20 THB1.31620 TOP
50 THB3.29050 TOP
100 THB6.58100 TOP
250 THB16.45250 TOP
500 THB32.90500 TOP
1000 THB65.81000 TOP
2000 THB131.62000 TOP
5000 THB329.05000 TOP
10000 THB658.10000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Thai Baht
1 TOP15.19530 THB
5 TOP75.97650 THB
10 TOP151.95300 THB
20 TOP303.90600 THB
50 TOP759.76500 THB
100 TOP1,519.53000 THB
250 TOP3,798.82500 THB
500 TOP7,597.65000 THB
1000 TOP15,195.30000 THB
2000 TOP30,390.60000 THB
5000 TOP75,976.50000 THB
10000 TOP151,953.00000 THB