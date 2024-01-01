1 thousand Salvadoran colóns to Indian rupees

Convert SVC to INR at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = ₹9.656 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
SVC to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

INR
1 SVC to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.66409.6640
Low9.60559.5400
Average9.62869.6008
Change0.47%0.81%
1 SVC to INR stats

The performance of SVC to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.6640 and a 30 day low of 9.6055. This means the 30 day average was 9.6286. The change for SVC to INR was 0.47.

The performance of SVC to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.6640 and a 90 day low of 9.5400. This means the 90 day average was 9.6008. The change for SVC to INR was 0.81.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.04988.5881.6090.8321.41119.0041.788
1 USD0.954184.491.5350.7941.34618.1251.705
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2150.02
1 AUD0.6210.65255.0510.5170.87711.8091.111

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Indian Rupee
1 SVC9.65600 INR
5 SVC48.28000 INR
10 SVC96.56000 INR
20 SVC193.12000 INR
50 SVC482.80000 INR
100 SVC965.60000 INR
250 SVC2,414.00000 INR
500 SVC4,828.00000 INR
1000 SVC9,656.00000 INR
2000 SVC19,312.00000 INR
5000 SVC48,280.00000 INR
10000 SVC96,560.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Salvadoran Colón
1 INR0.10356 SVC
5 INR0.51782 SVC
10 INR1.03563 SVC
20 INR2.07126 SVC
50 INR5.17815 SVC
100 INR10.35630 SVC
250 INR25.89075 SVC
300 INR31.06890 SVC
500 INR51.78150 SVC
600 INR62.13780 SVC
1000 INR103.56300 SVC
2000 INR207.12600 SVC
5000 INR517.81500 SVC
10000 INR1,035.63000 SVC
25000 INR2,589.07500 SVC
50000 INR5,178.15000 SVC
100000 INR10,356.30000 SVC
1000000 INR103,563.00000 SVC
1000000000 INR103,563,000.00000 SVC