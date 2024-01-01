Salvadoran colóns to Brazilian reais today

Convert SVC to BRL at the real exchange rate

₡1.000 SVC = R$0.6645 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
SVC to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 SVC to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67090.6709
Low0.64750.6200
Average0.65810.6425
Change2.18%5.99%
1 SVC to BRL stats

The performance of SVC to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6709 and a 30 day low of 0.6475. This means the 30 day average was 0.6581. The change for SVC to BRL was 2.18.

The performance of SVC to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6709 and a 90 day low of 0.6200. This means the 90 day average was 0.6425. The change for SVC to BRL was 5.99.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.04988.6091.6090.8321.41219.0081.788
1 USD0.954184.491.5340.7941.34618.1251.705
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2150.02
1 AUD0.6210.65255.06610.5170.87711.8131.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Brazilian Real
1 SVC0.66453 BRL
5 SVC3.32266 BRL
10 SVC6.64531 BRL
20 SVC13.29062 BRL
50 SVC33.22655 BRL
100 SVC66.45310 BRL
250 SVC166.13275 BRL
500 SVC332.26550 BRL
1000 SVC664.53100 BRL
2000 SVC1,329.06200 BRL
5000 SVC3,322.65500 BRL
10000 SVC6,645.31000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Salvadoran Colón
1 BRL1.50482 SVC
5 BRL7.52410 SVC
10 BRL15.04820 SVC
20 BRL30.09640 SVC
50 BRL75.24100 SVC
100 BRL150.48200 SVC
250 BRL376.20500 SVC
500 BRL752.41000 SVC
1000 BRL1,504.82000 SVC
2000 BRL3,009.64000 SVC
5000 BRL7,524.10000 SVC
10000 BRL15,048.20000 SVC