5,000 Surinamese dollars to Qatari rials

Convert SRD to QAR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = QR0.1029 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
SRD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 SRD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11110.1262
Low0.10260.1026
Average0.10580.1159
Change-6.86%-18.33%
1 SRD to QAR stats

The performance of SRD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1111 and a 30 day low of 0.1026. This means the 30 day average was 0.1058. The change for SRD to QAR was -6.86.

The performance of SRD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1262 and a 90 day low of 0.1026. This means the 90 day average was 0.1159. The change for SRD to QAR was -18.33.

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.50118.089
1 SGD0.74310.7091.1411.0370.5962.77913.439
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6091.4630.83288.55718.957
1 AUD0.6510.8770.62210.9090.51755.03911.782

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SRD0.10288 QAR
5 SRD0.51442 QAR
10 SRD1.02884 QAR
20 SRD2.05768 QAR
50 SRD5.14420 QAR
100 SRD10.28840 QAR
250 SRD25.72100 QAR
500 SRD51.44200 QAR
1000 SRD102.88400 QAR
2000 SRD205.76800 QAR
5000 SRD514.42000 QAR
10000 SRD1,028.84000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Surinamese Dollar
1 QAR9.71973 SRD
5 QAR48.59865 SRD
10 QAR97.19730 SRD
20 QAR194.39460 SRD
50 QAR485.98650 SRD
100 QAR971.97300 SRD
250 QAR2,429.93250 SRD
500 QAR4,859.86500 SRD
1000 QAR9,719.73000 SRD
2000 QAR19,439.46000 SRD
5000 QAR48,598.65000 SRD
10000 QAR97,197.30000 SRD