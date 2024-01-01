1 Saint Helena pound to East Caribbean dollars

Convert SHP to XCD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = $3.411 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to XCD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XCD
1 SHP to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.52073.6253
Low3.40703.4070
Average3.47263.5279
Change-2.67%-4.41%
View full history

1 SHP to XCD stats

The performance of SHP to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5207 and a 30 day low of 3.4070. This means the 30 day average was 3.4726. The change for SHP to XCD was -2.67.

The performance of SHP to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6253 and a 90 day low of 3.4070. This means the 90 day average was 3.5279. The change for SHP to XCD was -4.41.

Track market ratesView SHP to XCD chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34418.0121.3961.703
1 GBP1.26311.21.9371.69822.7581.7642.151
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41418.9611.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7490.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / East Caribbean Dollar
1 SHP3.41132 XCD
5 SHP17.05660 XCD
10 SHP34.11320 XCD
20 SHP68.22640 XCD
50 SHP170.56600 XCD
100 SHP341.13200 XCD
250 SHP852.83000 XCD
500 SHP1,705.66000 XCD
1000 SHP3,411.32000 XCD
2000 SHP6,822.64000 XCD
5000 SHP17,056.60000 XCD
10000 SHP34,113.20000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 XCD0.29314 SHP
5 XCD1.46571 SHP
10 XCD2.93142 SHP
20 XCD5.86284 SHP
50 XCD14.65710 SHP
100 XCD29.31420 SHP
250 XCD73.28550 SHP
500 XCD146.57100 SHP
1000 XCD293.14200 SHP
2000 XCD586.28400 SHP
5000 XCD1,465.71000 SHP
10000 XCD2,931.42000 SHP