1 Saint Helena pound to East Caribbean dollars

Convert SHP to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 shp
3.44 xcd

1.00000 SHP = 3.43737 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / East Caribbean Dollar
1 SHP3.43737 XCD
5 SHP17.18685 XCD
10 SHP34.37370 XCD
20 SHP68.74740 XCD
50 SHP171.86850 XCD
100 SHP343.73700 XCD
250 SHP859.34250 XCD
500 SHP1718.68500 XCD
1000 SHP3437.37000 XCD
2000 SHP6874.74000 XCD
5000 SHP17186.85000 XCD
10000 SHP34373.70000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Saint Helena Pound
1 XCD0.29092 SHP
5 XCD1.45460 SHP
10 XCD2.90920 SHP
20 XCD5.81840 SHP
50 XCD14.54600 SHP
100 XCD29.09200 SHP
250 XCD72.73000 SHP
500 XCD145.46000 SHP
1000 XCD290.92000 SHP
2000 XCD581.84000 SHP
5000 XCD1454.60000 SHP
10000 XCD2909.20000 SHP