500 Saint Helena pounds to Tajikistani somonis

Convert SHP to TJS at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = SM13.51 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TJS
1 SHP to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.939214.3215
Low13.474213.4742
Average13.719713.9173
Change-2.31%-3.51%
View full history

1 SHP to TJS stats

The performance of SHP to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.9392 and a 30 day low of 13.4742. This means the 30 day average was 13.7197. The change for SHP to TJS was -2.31.

The performance of SHP to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.3215 and a 90 day low of 13.4742. This means the 90 day average was 13.9173. The change for SHP to TJS was -3.51.

Track market ratesView SHP to TJS chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.9491.5321.34317.9911.3961.701
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9381.69822.7541.7662.152
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41418.9511.4711.792
1 AUD0.6530.5160.6210.87611.7410.9111.11

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SHP13.51070 TJS
5 SHP67.55350 TJS
10 SHP135.10700 TJS
20 SHP270.21400 TJS
50 SHP675.53500 TJS
100 SHP1,351.07000 TJS
250 SHP3,377.67500 TJS
500 SHP6,755.35000 TJS
1000 SHP13,510.70000 TJS
2000 SHP27,021.40000 TJS
5000 SHP67,553.50000 TJS
10000 SHP135,107.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Saint Helena Pound
1 TJS0.07402 SHP
5 TJS0.37008 SHP
10 TJS0.74016 SHP
20 TJS1.48031 SHP
50 TJS3.70077 SHP
100 TJS7.40155 SHP
250 TJS18.50388 SHP
500 TJS37.00775 SHP
1000 TJS74.01550 SHP
2000 TJS148.03100 SHP
5000 TJS370.07750 SHP
10000 TJS740.15500 SHP