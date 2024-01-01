1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Salvadoran colóns

Convert SHP to SVC at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₡11.07 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
SHP to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SVC
1 SHP to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.409611.7486
Low11.041211.0412
Average11.254311.4333
Change-2.56%-4.29%
1 SHP to SVC stats

The performance of SHP to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4096 and a 30 day low of 11.0412. This means the 30 day average was 11.2543. The change for SHP to SVC was -2.56.

The performance of SHP to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7486 and a 90 day low of 11.0412. This means the 90 day average was 11.4333. The change for SHP to SVC was -4.29.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Salvadoran Colón
1 SHP11.06570 SVC
5 SHP55.32850 SVC
10 SHP110.65700 SVC
20 SHP221.31400 SVC
50 SHP553.28500 SVC
100 SHP1,106.57000 SVC
250 SHP2,766.42500 SVC
500 SHP5,532.85000 SVC
1000 SHP11,065.70000 SVC
2000 SHP22,131.40000 SVC
5000 SHP55,328.50000 SVC
10000 SHP110,657.00000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Saint Helena Pound
1 SVC0.09037 SHP
5 SVC0.45185 SHP
10 SVC0.90369 SHP
20 SVC1.80739 SHP
50 SVC4.51847 SHP
100 SVC9.03694 SHP
250 SVC22.59235 SHP
500 SVC45.18470 SHP
1000 SVC90.36940 SHP
2000 SVC180.73880 SHP
5000 SVC451.84700 SHP
10000 SVC903.69400 SHP