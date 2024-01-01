Saint Helena pounds to Saudi riyals today

Convert SHP to SAR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = SR4.749 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43
SHP to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 SHP to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.89855.0374
Low4.73644.7364
Average4.83084.9055
Change-2.57%-4.22%
1 SHP to SAR stats

The performance of SHP to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.8985 and a 30 day low of 4.7364. This means the 30 day average was 4.8308. The change for SHP to SAR was -2.57.

The performance of SHP to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0374 and a 90 day low of 4.7364. This means the 90 day average was 4.9055. The change for SHP to SAR was -4.22.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 SHP4.74894 SAR
5 SHP23.74470 SAR
10 SHP47.48940 SAR
20 SHP94.97880 SAR
50 SHP237.44700 SAR
100 SHP474.89400 SAR
250 SHP1,187.23500 SAR
500 SHP2,374.47000 SAR
1000 SHP4,748.94000 SAR
2000 SHP9,497.88000 SAR
5000 SHP23,744.70000 SAR
10000 SHP47,489.40000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Saint Helena Pound
1 SAR0.21057 SHP
5 SAR1.05287 SHP
10 SAR2.10573 SHP
20 SAR4.21146 SHP
50 SAR10.52865 SHP
100 SAR21.05730 SHP
250 SAR52.64325 SHP
500 SAR105.28650 SHP
1000 SAR210.57300 SHP
2000 SAR421.14600 SHP
5000 SAR1,052.86500 SHP
10000 SAR2,105.73000 SHP